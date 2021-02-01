NIFT Admit Card for Entrance Exam Released at nift.ac.in, How to Download

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit card for the entrance exam on its official website at nift.ac.in. Applicants can download the NIFT 2021 Admit Card by using their application number, date of birth and registered email id. The NIFT 2021 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 14. Aspirants must keep a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid id proof on the day of the exam. Candidates without NIFT 2021 admit card will not be allowed to take the exam. NIFT announced the registration for admission 2021 on December 14 and the last date to apply for the same is January 24.

NIFT 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: NIFT 2021 admit card is available at nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, a link for admit card for written exam 2021 is available under the ‘Admission’ tab

Step 3: After clicking on the link for the admit card, a new page will be opened where the candidates will have to enter the required login credentials

Step 4: NIFT 2021 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a hard copy of it

Candidates can also download the NIFT 2021 admit card directly from here.

NIFT conducts the entrance exam to offer admission to several undergraduate and postgraduate Fashion designing programmes at all of its centres across the country. There are several courses are offered at NIFT including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design and Textile Design.

Those qualifying the NIFT entrance exam 2021 will be further called for Situation Test/ Group Discussion. As per the official notification of NIFT, the result for the written exam will be announced in February/March after which Situation Test will be conducted on April/May 2021. The result for the same will be released in May/June.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIFT to keep checking updates.