1-min read

NIFT Bachelor of Design Entrance Exam Result Announced, Check Details at nift.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
NIFT Bachelor of Design Entrance Exam Result Announced, Check Details at nift.ac.in
Image for representation.

With further delay, the National Institute of Fashion Technology has declared the NIFT Entrance Exam Result 2020. The result for admission to the Bachelor of Design course in NIFT was announced today. All the candidates who appeared for the NIFT Bachelor of Design (B.Des) Entrance Exam can check their result on the official website at nift.ac.in.

The result for NIFT 2020 B.Des Admission was announced on the basis of the entrance test conducted on January 19, 2020.

Usually, the admission to NIFT graduation courses is a two-step process: a written test followed by a situation test. The written test was conducted in January this year and the written test result was announced on March 13, 2020.

Keeping the Covid-19 condition in the mind, the institute had cancelled the NIFT entrance exam situation test this year. As a result, candidates will be given admission on the basis of the written tests result.

NIFT Entrance Exam Result 2020: When and Where to check

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check B.Des Result 2020

  • Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details on the log-in window and submit

  • Step 4: Your NIFT Result 2020 will be displayed online

  • Step 5: Download your NIFT Entrance Test Result 2020 and save it

It is to be noted that the Entrance exams for NIFT are held every year to offer admission to the students in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. A total of 3590 seats will be allotted this year to the candidates who have qualified the NIFT entrance examination 2020 for B.Des and B.F.Tech programs.

Loading