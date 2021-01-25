NIFT Registration 2021: Candidates Can Edit Application Form at nift.ac.in, Check Now

The National Institute of Fashion Technology has opened the correction window for NIFT 2021 applications at its official website at nift.ac.in. Aspirants can access the NIFT correction window by logging in using their application number, registered email id and date of birth. However, candidates can only edit their personal or professional details and cannot change their exam centre. One can avail the correction window facility till January 28, 2021.

NIFT 2021 application correction window: Steps to edit your application form

Step 1. Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Admissions’ tab

Step 3. A new page will be opened where one needs to click on the link which reads ‘Registration for Admissions-2021’

Step 4. Select the link which reads, ‘Login to edit application data’

Step 5. Enter the required details like application number, registered email id and date of birth

Step 6. Edit your NIFT application form or make correction ias per your requirement. Now hit 'submit' option.

Candidates can directly avail the correction facility by clicking on the link here

Online Registration Form for NIFT Admission 2021-22 (applyadmission.net)

Once the NIFT application window will be closed, the institute will release the admit card for its entrance exam on February 1 on its official website. NIFT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on February 14. The entrance will be a computer-based test which will be held at various examination centres across the country.

The entrance exam is divided into two parts, one is NIFT Creative Ability Test (NIFT CAT) and another is NIFT General Ability Test (NIFT GAT). NIFT GAT is conducted for all the UG and PG programmes while candidates seeking admission in M Des and B Des will have to appear for both NIFT CAT and NIFT GAT.

For any query or clarification, candidates can contact at nift@applyadmission.net.