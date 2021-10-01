NIIT IFBI Launches Course on Virtual Sales, Relationship Management With Job Offer at Axis Bank

Axis Bank’s along with NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) has launched a programme on ‘Virtual Sales and Relationship Management’ offering a sales career with Axis Bank. The course works on ‘earn while you earn’ model and offers virtual training as well as on-the-job learning.

The learners will go through an immersive program of virtual training for three months and a one-month internship, where they will be deployed at Axis Bank virtual centres as assistant managers. The program will extensively engage the learner in role plays, case studies, persona-based problem solving, and other assignments to make them job-ready.

“NIIT strives towards solving talent and workforce-related challenges and helps enterprises across sectors to build a modern and high-quality workforce. Our programs are designed to skill fresh and existing workforce in modern Business, Digital, and Data Skills. Virtual Management of customers is a critical skill in the digital world. We are delighted to launch the Virtual Sales and Relationship Management program in partnership with Axis Bank. We look forward to contributing to Axis Bank’s growth plans by building high-quality Banking talent," says Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.