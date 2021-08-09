NIIT University Admissions 2021: Applications Open for BTech

NIIT University (NU) has announced admissions for its four-year programmes in BTech in computer science and engineering, electronics and communication, biotechnology, communication and computer engineering, data science, and cybersecurity.

It has also commenced applications for its four-year integrated MBA in marketing and marketing analytics, entrepreneurship, finance banking, and fintech, business analytics, communication and media studies, digital and social media marketing, and three-year BBA in finance, banking, and insurance, digital marketing, business analytics, family managed business.

The admissions will be conducted online. The NU Admissions Interaction Process (AIP) is now being conducted online. The university will conduct an online interaction with the applicant and their parents about the university’s programmes and positioning.

“Owing to COVID, this interaction procedure has been made entirely online, allowing students and their parents to secure admission from the safety and security of their own homes," NU said.

The university also has a mandatory internship programme as part of its curriculum. Parimal Mandke, Acting President, NIIT University said “We have a mandatory industry-internship programme that exposes our students to the real world of work even while they are graduating. Some of the best names in the industry are our placement partners, helping us find challenging roles for NU alumni in the industry.”

Since its inception, NU’s has had a track record of 100 per cent placements, the varsity claims. and with over 700+ placements and industry partners, the highest CTC had been 25 lakhs per annum last year.

