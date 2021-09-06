IIT Delhi Dean Appointed as President at NIIT University

NIIT University (NU), has appointed Prof Rajesh Khanna as its new President. Prof Khanna is a former faculty member and Dean of students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

He has held several faculty and administrative positions at IIT Delhi over the course of his 23-year career, including Head of Department of Chemical Engineering, Dean of Students, Faculty-in-Charge of Sports, Faculty Advisor for Students Society, and a mentor to countless students. He has also held the position of Vice-Chairman of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). With over 2000 citations, his research has been well received by the scientific community, says NIIT University.

Welcoming Prof Khanna on board, Rajendra S Pawar, Founder, NIIT University said, “With Professor Khanna at the helm, NU will further deepen its emphasis on industry-linked, technology-based, research-driven, and seamless education. In the last 18 months, the pandemic has compelled us to re-evaluate our education system and our assessment models. I am confident that under the guidance of Professor Khanna the University will continue to offer futuristic education to create industry-ready graduates.”

Prof Khanna earned his BTech, MTech, and PhD in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kanpur. He did post-doctoral research at Institut de Chimie des Surfaces et Interfaces – CNRS Mulhouse, France, and was an Honorary Visiting Research Fellow, University of New South Wales, Sydney.

Prof Khanna said, “It is a privilege to join an institution crafted by the finest minds of our generation. I look forward to working together with the team NU to take the University to new heights.”

