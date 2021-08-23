NIIT University Records 100% Placement Across Courses, Highest CTC Rs 25 Lakh

NIIT University claims to have recorded 100 per cent placement for all their students this year. The highest CTC recorded during placement season was Rs 25 lakhs per annum. Over 700 employers partners participated in the placement exercise. Students have been placed at Coca-Cola, Cognizant, Infosys, and TCS, to name a few, says the university.

Meanwhile, NU has begun admissions for its BTech, BBA, and integrated MBA courses. To apply for the programmes at NU, aspirants can apply through the official website through the Admissions Interaction Process (AIP).

Due to COVID-19, this interaction procedure has been made entirely online. In the last semester of any NU programme, a minimum of six months of Industry Practice (IP) is required.

The varsity has invited applications for its four-year programmes in BTech (Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Biotechnology, Communication, and Computer Engineering, Data Science, and Cyber Security), four-year Integrated MBA (Marketing and Marketing Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Finance Banking and FinTech, Business Analytics, Communication, and Media studies, Digital and Social Media Marketing), and three-year BBA (Finance, Banking and Insurance, Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, Family Managed Business).

