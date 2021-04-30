NIMCET 2021: NIT Raipur Postpones Exam Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur has decided to postpone the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2021 which was scheduled for May 23. The decision comes after continuous increase in COVID-19 cases. The institute has made it clear that they will be announcing the revised date of examination 15 days prior to the test.

All candidates who had to appear for NIMCET 2021 have been advised to keep a regular tab on the official website, www.nimcet.in. NIT, Raipur has also postponed other exam related activities like date of choice filling, counselling, and admission.

An official statement released by NIT, Raipur read, “Looking at the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, the date of NIMCET-2021 examination and its related activities i.e. date of choice filling, counselling, admission etc. are hereby postponed till further notice.”

The application process for NIMCET2021 was initially closed on April 7. The NIMCET exam is conducted for admission in Master of Computer Applications in various National Institute of Technology. Different branches of NIT are in Allahabad, Bhopal, Agartala, Calicut, Kurukshetra, Jamshedpur, Durgapur, Surathkal, Warangal, Raipur, and Tiruchirappalli.

The process for registration for this year’s NIMCET began on March 11 and the admit card was scheduled to be released on May 15. Applications for NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test 2021 were only accepted online. In order to complete the application process, candidatesbelonging to the general category had to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 2500 while those belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Person With Disabilities category had to pay a sum of Rs 1250.

After the successful completion of the application process, each candidate gets their individual login credentials for subsequent sign-ins.

