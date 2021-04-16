Nine out of 10 Companies Look to Fill Roles Internally Amid Covid-19: LinkedIn Report

Nine in 10 companies in India opts to fill open roles internally in the post-Covid time. A recent report by Linkedin says that nearly 93 per cent of companies are looking to fill roles internally while seven in 10 companies are hiring internally to gain an insider's perspective or sense of progress. Also, the companies are merging roles to reduce talent acquisition costs and for effective hiring. According to Future of Talent report by Linkedin, internal mobility, data-led hiring and improving employee experience will be the major focus in 2021 for employers.

The companies, while hiring internally, mostly look for good communication, problem-solving expertise and time management skills in the candidates. As the report suggests, the rate of attrition increased 1.5 times in India last year as employees battled long shifts while working remotely. As the second wave of Covid-19 has hit the nation, it has accelerated the need for remote working.

Now, companies are planning to upgrade the capabilities of their workforce and prepare their employees for future challenges. Keeping in view the need for remote working, 9 out of 10 companies have also agreed that HR will now play a key role in helping organizations streamline their business, shape their strategy, and hire more efficiently during the pandemic.

HR is expecting to play a greater role in helping companies to absorb new hiring trends. The report reads, “In 2021, India will see more companies merge roles, upskill their employees, and hire internally to maximise business growth without expanding operational costs."

Furthermore, data-led hiring practices will also be playing a key role in making companies more engaged with their employees, attract the right talent, and hire more effectively. Around 91 per cent of companies in India use data to make informed talent-hiring decisions while 53 per cent of companies use data to map skills with open position requirements.

