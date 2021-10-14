NIOS 10th, 12th Boards from November 11, Students Demand Cancelation of Exams

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will hold class 10 and 12 board exams from November 12 for Indian and November 11 for overseas students. The NIOS October November 2021 datasheet has been released.
Soon after the release of the datesheet students started demanding relief and cancellation of exams. Since the exams are held in an offline manner, students demand that the exams should be cancelled.
NIOS 12th Datesheet
November 12: Sanskrit, Early childhood care and education
November 15: Employability skill and entrepreneurship
November 17: Psychology
November 18: Urdu
November 20: Hindi
November 25: Geography
November 26: Bengali/ Tamil / Odiya/ Gujarati/ Punjabi/ Arabic/ Pesian / Malayalam
November 29: English
November 30: Home Science
December 1: Physics/ History/ Libarary and information science/ Sanskrit vyakaran
December 4: Economics
December 6: Chemistry/ political science / mass communication / milutary studies / Sanskrit Sahitya
December 7: Mathematics
December 9: Data entry operations
December 10: Painting
December 13: Computer science / sociology / tourism
December 14: Biology/ accountacy/ introduction to law / military history / veda adhyayan
December 15: Business studies
NIOS 10th Datesheet
November 12: Hindustani Sangeet
November 15: Urdu
November 17: Bengali / Marathi / Telugu/ Gujarati / Punjabi etc
November 18: Sanskrit
November 20: Accountancy
November 25: English
November 26: Painting/ Sanskrit vyakran
November 29: Indian culture and heritage
November 30: Social science
December 1: Hindi
December 4: Science and technology
December 6: Sanskrit Sahitya / Psychology
December 7: Data Entry Operations
December 9: Economics / Veda Adhyayan
December 10: Home science
December 13: Business studies / Bharatiya darshan
December 14: Mathematics
December 15: Employability skills/entrepreneurship / Carnatic sangeet
Many students complain that they are under 18 years of age and not vaccinated, they also claim that many did not receive study material. Students have started a social media campaign.
#cancelOctoberexam2021Why Nios behave too harsh with October students?October students life doesn’t matter to Nios?@niostwit @dpradhanbjp @anubha1812 @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/k9whSoym0k— sonu (@sonu454806861) October 12, 2021
Still I didn’t recive books from nios#canceloctoberexam pic.twitter.com/Wdk3F2eznV— Saina (@Saina36117296) October 9, 2021
#cancelOctoberexam2021Cancel Nios October Exams1) we didi not have study material.2) No vaccination for under 183) Many students are COVID positive4) pls Promote Oct students on the basis of Tma and practical.@anubha1812 pic.twitter.com/pZ19BaWE34— Md Mortoza Alam (@md_mortoza2017) October 11, 2021
Last year, NIOS had cancelled board exams for over 1.75 lakh students. “Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon," NIOS had said in an official statement.
