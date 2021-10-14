NIOS 10th, 12th Boards from November 11, Students Demand Cancelation of Exams

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will hold class 10 and 12 board exams from November 12 for Indian and November 11 for overseas students. The NIOS October November 2021 datasheet has been released.

Soon after the release of the datesheet students started demanding relief and cancellation of exams. Since the exams are held in an offline manner, students demand that the exams should be cancelled.

NIOS 12th Datesheet

November 12: Sanskrit, Early childhood care and education

November 15: Employability skill and entrepreneurship

November 17: Psychology

November 18: Urdu

November 20: Hindi

November 25: Geography

November 26: Bengali/ Tamil / Odiya/ Gujarati/ Punjabi/ Arabic/ Pesian / Malayalam

November 29: English

November 30: Home Science

December 1: Physics/ History/ Libarary and information science/ Sanskrit vyakaran

December 4: Economics

December 6: Chemistry/ political science / mass communication / milutary studies / Sanskrit Sahitya

December 7: Mathematics

December 9: Data entry operations

December 10: Painting

December 13: Computer science / sociology / tourism

December 14: Biology/ accountacy/ introduction to law / military history / veda adhyayan

December 15: Business studies

NIOS 10th Datesheet

November 12: Hindustani Sangeet

November 15: Urdu

November 17: Bengali / Marathi / Telugu/ Gujarati / Punjabi etc

November 18: Sanskrit

November 20: Accountancy

November 25: English

November 26: Painting/ Sanskrit vyakran

November 29: Indian culture and heritage

November 30: Social science

December 1: Hindi

December 4: Science and technology

December 6: Sanskrit Sahitya / Psychology

December 7: Data Entry Operations

December 9: Economics / Veda Adhyayan

December 10: Home science

December 13: Business studies / Bharatiya darshan

December 14: Mathematics

December 15: Employability skills/entrepreneurship / Carnatic sangeet

Many students complain that they are under 18 years of age and not vaccinated, they also claim that many did not receive study material. Students have started a social media campaign.

#cancelOctoberexam2021Cancel Nios October Exams1) we didi not have study material.2) No vaccination for under 183) Many students are COVID positive4) pls Promote Oct students on the basis of Tma and practical.@anubha1812 pic.twitter.com/pZ19BaWE34— Md Mortoza Alam (@md_mortoza2017) October 11, 2021

Last year, NIOS had cancelled board exams for over 1.75 lakh students. “Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon," NIOS had said in an official statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.