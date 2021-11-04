NIOS 10th, 12th November Exams Hall Ticket Released at nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for classes 10 and 12 board exams for October-November 2021 session on the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in. The exams will begin on November 12 while for overseas students, it will start from November 11.

Those appearing for the NIOS classes 10 or 12 board exams can download the admit card from the website by logging in using their enrollment number and hall ticket type. Students, however, have been demanding cancellation of exams citing they have not received notes and classes have not been held for many.

“Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid the exam fee for Oct - Nov 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately," the institute wrote on its official website.

NIOS hall ticket for classes 10, 12 exams: How to download

Step 1. Go to the official website of NIOS

Step 2. Click on the ‘Exams and Results’ option on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the exam hall ticket link

Step 4. Fill in the required details such as your 12 digit enrollment number, and select the hall ticket type. Submit

Step 5. Your NIOS class 10 or 12 exams admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for further use

The hall ticket will contain details such as the candidate’s name and the board exams they are appearing for along with details about the exam venue and timings. Students must check the admit card thoroughly and in case of any discrepancy, they must report to the authorities immediately.

NIOS has also released a set of instructions for the candidates to follow on the day of the exam with special reference to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students must bring their original identity card issued by NIOS along with an exam hall ticket for January-February, 2021, and another valid photo identity proof like Aadhar Card, Passport or PAN card, etc, NIOS said.

As per the guidelines, students must wear a face mask and/or hand gloves and must carry a small transparent hand sanitizer bottle. While entering the examination centre, a separate queue will be formed for boys and girls and a social distance of two meters must be maintained.

“At the entry gate of examination centre, the temperature of each learner shall be checked by thermal screening and in case a learner fails to meet the criteria of temperature, he/she shall not be permitted to take the examination on that day," the official notice read.

Candidates having any symptoms of fever, cough and cold will either be seated in a separate room or not allowed to appear for the exam on that day. Carrying mobile phones, cameras, bags, calculators, and any electronic gadgets to the exam centre are prohibited by NIOS. A transparent water bottle can be carried, however.

