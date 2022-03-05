NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam Admit Card Out at nios.ac.in, Here's How to Download

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Saturday released the admit cards of the student appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2022. In a tweet, it informed that the NIOS practical exam hall ticket for secondary and senior secondary courses is now available on the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Candidates who are appearing in the practical examination, scheduled to be held from March 14, can download their NIOS admit card from the website by using their enrolment number.

NIOS will be conducting the practical examinations of classes 10 and 12 from March 14 to March 26. Candidates have been advised by NIOS to carry the admit card to the examination centre for all practical exams. They won’t be allowed to appear for the examination without admit cards.

“Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid the exam fee for April-May 2022 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” NIOS said in its notice.

NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022: How to Download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Exams & Result’ tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose the ‘examination’ option and then click on ‘Public Exam Hall Ticket(Practical) March 2022.’

Step 4: A new page will appear. Now, enter your enrolment number and click on submit.

Step 5: You NIOS practical exam hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the exam hall ticket and take a print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, the theory examination for secondary and senior secondary courses is all set to begin on April 4. The results will be issued within six weeks of the last date of the examination.

