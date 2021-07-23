NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021 Declared at nios.ac.in, Here's How to Check

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the class 10 and class 12 results on July 23. Students can now download their results or marksheets from the official website, results.nios.ac.in and digilocker.gov.in. A total of 1,18,869 students had registered for the secondary exam in which 90.64% of students have passed while in senior secondary result 79.21% of the 1,69,748 students have passed.

According to the official data, a total of 1,07,745 learners from the secondary courses and 1,34,466 learners from the senior secondary courses have been certified in the exam. To check results, students need to follow these steps -

NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘results’

Step 3: Click on senior or senior secondary, depending upon class

Step 4: Fill details using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Gender-wise, in secondary exams girls have performed slightly better than boys with a 90.97% success rate followed by male students having a success rate of 90.45%. In the senior secondary exams, the trend was opposite with 80.58% of boys who registered for the exams had passed it while among girls 76.29% had cleared the exam. In secondary exams, out of 15 transgender students, all 15 cleared the exams while in the senior secondary exam, 24 out of 18 passed the boards.

