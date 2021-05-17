NIOS Asha Certificate Program Result Declared, 85% Pass

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of the ASHA Certificate Program Exam at its official website, voc.nios.ac.in. The exam was conducted in February 2021. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 85 per cent. In states including Sikkim Chhatisgarh, and Himachal the pass percentage is at 100 per cent.

candidates who have appeared for the exam can check result at -

Step 1: Visit official website, voc.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Exam/Result in the top tab

Step 3: In drop-down click on ‘result’, in a side pop-out window, click on ‘Asha program’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials, the result will be available, download

SHA Certification Programme, the examination is conducted at different stages for the beneficiaries including state trainers, district trainers, and then ASHAs.

Meanwhile, students who would be appearing for the board exams under NIOS this year are demanding the cancelation of board exams. Recently, the NIOS had said that it might reconsider the exam dates for secondary and senior secondary exams. NIOS had said that it is “keeping a close watch on the situation for the schedule of June 2021 exams", however, the final decision is yet to be announced.

About NIOS

NIOS operates through a network of five Departments, 23 Regional Centres, two Sub Regional Centres, two NIOS Cells, and more than 7400 Study Centres (AIs/AVIs) spread all over the country and abroad.NIOS is the largest Open Schooling system in the world with cumulative enrolment of 4.13 million (during the last five years)

