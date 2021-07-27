NIOS Begins Registration for Public Exam October-November 2021

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has opened the registration process for the public examination for secondary and senior secondary examinations for October-November 2021 session. The registration process has begun today - July 27 on the official website, nios.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the registration process for the class 10 and 12 examinations without any late fee would conclude on August 16. However, candidates can complete the NIOS registration with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject from August 17 to August 26.

NIOS public exam registration October-November 2021: Important dates

Beginning of registration process: July 27

Last date for registration without any late fee: August 16

Registration date with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject: August 17 to August 26

Registration with a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per subject: August 27 to September 6.

All the regional directors are instructed to intimate the concerned departments and students to complete the registration process and pay the registration fee for secondary and senior secondary exams in online mode within the stipulated time. The regional directors are also instructed to upload the notification on their official website. Students must note that no offline fee will be accepted.

NIOS conducts two public exams for both classes every year. The second exam will be held in October-November 2021 while the first exam was conducted in June. NIOS on July 23, has released the class 10th and 12th results for the June 2021 exam on July 23 on their official website of NIOS result.nios.ac.in.

Nearly, 90.64% of students had passed the class 10 June exam 2021 while 79.21% of students had passed the class 12 exam. As per the NIOS official statement, 107745 students of the secondary class and 134466 students of the senior secondary class have been certified in this examination.

Students can collect their mark sheet, provisional certificate and migration certificates from their study centres without paying any fee. The same has also been uploaded on DigiLocker.

