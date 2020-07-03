Take the pledge to vote

NIOS Board Exam 2020: Classes 10, 12 Exams Postponed, New Date to be Announced Soon at nios.ac.in

NIOS Board Exam 2020: The new dates for NIOS Board Exam 2020 are expected to be announced soon on the official website at nios.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 3, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
NIOS Board Exam 2020: Classes 10, 12 Exams Postponed, New Date to be Announced Soon at nios.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)

NIOS Board Exam 2020 | The board examination for classes 10 and 12 that was to be conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling has been postponed. The new dates for NIOS Board Exam 2020 are expected to be announced soon on the official website at nios.ac.in. Students must regularly check the website for any updates. Further, the admit cards too will be released once the new date for exams is finalised.

After the first postponement of the exam, it was scheduled to commence from July 17 but it has been postponed once again.

The official notification that has been issued by the National Institute of Open Schooling reads, “In continuation of Notification No. 14/2020 dated 01.6.2020, the Public Examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary (Theory), March/April 2020 rescheduled to commence from 17th July 2020 stands postponed till further orders due to Covid-19 Pandemic situation. The NIOS learners are advised to visit NIOS website nios.ac.in sdmis.nios.ac.in for further information. This issues with the approval of the competent authority.”

The original NIOS Board Exam 2020 for both class 10 and class 12 were to be held from March 24. However, due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown that was imposed to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19 the exams had to be postponed.

Meanwhile on July 1, The National Institute of Open Schooling declared that students with special needs who have registered themselves for the Class 12 board exam will be exempted from the same. This too has been due to the ongoing pandemic.

