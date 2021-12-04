NIOS Board Exams 2022 to Start From January 4, Registration to opens on December 6

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be conducting the on-demand examination for its secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) courses from January 4 onwards. The ODEs will be conducted at NIOS headquarters and specific Kendriya Vidyalaya. Candidates appearing for the examination may register for the process and pay the examination fees online at nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in after the process goes live on December 6. The dates for practical examinations of ODEs will be notified by the centres allotted to candidates at a later stage.

NIOS has also started the registration process for admission to secondary, senior secondary and vocational courses for the October 2022 examination. The last date to register for the examination without a late fee is January 31, 2022. Candidates will also get to complete the registration process by March 15 but with a late fee.

NIOS Board Exams 2022: Important Date

Registration date for NIOS ODE- December 6

Date of Examination - January 4, 2022, onwards

— At NIOS HQ, Noida, four days a week - Tuesday to Friday

— At Kendriya Vidayalay, three days in a week - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

NIOS October Exams 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to NIOS’ official portal, nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Application Submission Link’ available on the screen

Step 3: Fill in the required information

Step 4: Submit the application after verifying information.

Step 5: Pay the application fees.

Step 6: Save a receipt of the application fees and download a copy

NIOS Board Exams 2022: Fee

Candidates who complete the exam registration process between February 1 and 15 will have to pay a late fee of Rs 200 whereas registration from February 16 to 28 will attract a late fee of Rs 400. Candidates who apply between March 1 and 15 will be charged a late fee of Rs 700.

