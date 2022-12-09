NIOS Board Exams 2023: Registration Schedule for Classes 10, 12 Out, Check How to Apply

The NIOS Board Exams 2023 registration schedule has been made public for students in Class 10 and Class 12. The online registration process for the National Institute of Open Schooling board exams is now live. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination to be held in April- May 2023 can view the schedule via the official site of NIOS - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Secondary and Senior Secondary exam registration began on December 1 and will continue through January 10 next year. Registration for students who appeared in the October-November 2022 examination will take place from December 26 to January 10, 2023. Candidates can apply with late fees of Rs 100 per subject between January 11 and January 17, 2023. Following that, candidates can apply from January 18 to January 25, 2023, by paying a consolidated fee of Rs 1500 per learner.

To be eligible for passing the senior secondary exam in the NIOS board, the candidate must maintain a two-year gap from the time they cleared their secondary examination.

NIOS board exams 2023: How to register?

Step 1. Open the official portal of NIOS on any browser.

Step 2. Go to Exam & Results section available on the homepage and then click on the link to Pay Exam Fee April/May 2023.

Step 3. Provide your login credentials.

Step 4. The application form will shortly appear on the screen.

Step 5. Fill it out and submit the fees.

Step 6. Make a hard copy of the form for further use.

NIOS board exams 2023: Examination Fee

In order to complete the application process, candidates would have to pay an examination fee of Rs 250 per subject and an additional fee of Rs 120 (per subject) for practicals in subjects with both theory and practical’s. The required examination fee can only be paid online by visiting the NIOS website. For more related details, candidates may refer to the official site of NIOS.

