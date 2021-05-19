education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»education-career»NIOS Cancels Class 10 Exams, Postpones Boards for Class 12
1-MIN READ

NIOS Cancels Class 10 Exams, Postpones Boards for Class 12

NIOS 10th exams cancelled, 12th postponed (Representational Image)

NIOS 10th exams cancelled, 12th postponed (Representational Image)

NIOS class 10 exams cancelled, class 12 exams postponed.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has canceled the class 10 exams scheduled to be held in June and the class 12 exams stand postponed. The decision came after students’ long-pending demand to cancel both class 10 and 12 exams.

“The Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby canceled and the Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order," NIOS said in an official notice.

The new dates for the postponed class 12 exams are not announced yet. The decision is in line with that of CBSE. The Central Board of Secondary Education too had postponed clas 12 exams after which several state boards have taken the decision. Regarding the class 12 exams, the NIOS said that it will release a new notification with revised dates at least 15 days ahead of the beginning of the exams.

For class 10 students, NIOS will devise a “suitable criteria for assessment" and prepare the result. Since NIO is an open school and classes are imparted in distance mode the continuous assessment mode will not be applicable here which is being adopted by other boards. NIOs said that it will opt for a mode of assessment which is in the “best interest of learners".

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 19, 2021, 13:19 IST