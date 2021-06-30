NIOS Cancels On-demand Exams for Classes 10, 12

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has canceled the on-demand examinations (ODE) for classes 10, 12. The exams, scheduled to be conducted from April 19 to May 31, have been canceled due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Both theory and practical examinations have been cancelled.

The official statement reads, “It is notified that the said ODE exams for the period from April 19-May 31 stands cancelled in view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.”

Now, the NIOS ODE results 2021 will be prepared on the basis of objective criteria of assessment adopted by NIOS for secondary and senior secondary public examinations scheduled for June 2021. The result of the NIOS on-demand exam 2021 is expected to be announced soon.

Students who won’t be satisfied with their marks will get another chance to improve their scores. They can write the or on-demand examinations after the Covid-19 situation normalises. The details will be uploaded on the website in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the NIOS has released the results for on-demand exams conducted in April 2021. The results were announced for both secondary and senior secondary exams on the official website. Students who have taken the NIOS ODE exam for classes 10 and 12 can check their results by using the registration number and other login credentials. The on-demand exam for classes 10 and 12 was conducted from April 1 to 15.

The open school body has also canceled the NIOS class 12 exams 2021. The results will be published on the basis of objective criteria developed by the NIOS.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here