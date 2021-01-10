NIOS Class 10, 12 Practical Admit Cards Released; How To Download

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the institute’s practical exams today at the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in. Students will be required to log in to the NIOS website with their enrolment numbers and choose the hall ticket type from the drop-down menu to download the admit cards.

“Enter the 12 digit roll number and select hall ticket type then click submit to get the hall ticket,” a statement on the NIOS Class 10, 12 admit card generating window read.

The NIOS 2021 Classes 10 and 12 practical exams will be held from January 12 to January 25. The practical exams will be held in small batches due to the COVID-19 situation and social distancing norms will be followed as per the capacity of each NIOS laboratory. The NIOS will hold Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams from January 22 to February 15.

How to download NIOS Classes 10, 12 admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Public Exam Hall Ticket (Practical) Jan/Feb 2021”

Step 3: On the next window, enter enrollment numbers and choose the hall ticket type from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Submit and download

NIOS in a statement on the website said: “Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Jan/Feb 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS.” It further added that if the admit card is not generated due to missing photos, students can contact the regional centre to sort out the issue.