NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Registration to Begins from January 1, Schedule Released

Students can start registering for the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) board exams 2022 from the New Year - Janaury 1, 2022. NIOS board exams are scheduled to be held during April-May 2022. Candidates who want to register and go to the official website nios.ac.in to register. The registration will conclude on January 31, 2022.

If a candidate fails to apply during this time, can get a second option, however, a late fee will be applicable. Candidates can apply from February 1 to 10 by paying a late fee of Rs 100 per subject. Those who apply from February 11 to 20 will have to pay Rs 1500 per learner.

The next Public Exam for Secondary & Sr.Secondary courses is schedule to be conducted during April/May 2022.

Meanwhile, NIOS has also released the date sheet for theory exams for January 2022 for vocational courses and DElEd. As per the notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 3 to 12, 2022.

The NIOS Theory Exam for January 2022 for Vocational Courses and D. El. Ed. (Offline J & K) is scheduled from 3rd January 2022 to 12th January 2022.

Additionally, NIOS recently had also announced that in place of three documents with one will now be issuing a single result document that will be the marks statement-cum-certificate. Earlier candidates were provided with NIOS mark sheet, provisional certificate, and final pass certificate. The provision will start from the ongoing academic year itself. Making the announcement, NIOS said that candidates who have appeared for the October -November 2021 exams will get a single result document.

