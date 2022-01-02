NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Registrations Begin at nios.ac.in

Registrations for the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) class 10, 12 public exams have begun on January 1. Candidates who want to register and go to the official website nios.ac.in to register. The registration will conclude on January 31, 2022. The exams are scheduled to be held during April-May 2022. For learners who had registered or appeared in the October-November 2021 exam can apply from January 16 to 31 without a late fee. The exam fee can be paid online.

“Dear Learners, You can now submit the exam fee online for Public Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April 2022 session. Kindly visit https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/registration/exam. Please read the instructions carefully before submitting the exam fee," NIOS said.

NIOS Public Exam 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official site of NIOS

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the NIOS public exam link

Step 3. Candidates will have to enter their 12-digit enrollment number. Submit

Step 4. Fill in the application form. Paym the exam fees

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the filled registration form for further use

NIOS Public Exam 2022: Application fee

The NIOS public examination fee is Rs 250 per subject for theory papers and an additional fee of Rs 120 per subject for practicals. Candidates can apply from February 1 to 10 but with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject. Those who apply from February 11 to 20 will have to pay a consolidated late fee of Rs 1500 per learner.

NIOS has also announced that a single result document will be issued in place of three documents that will be the marks statement-cum-certificate. Earlier candidates were provided with a mark sheet, provisional certificate, and final pass certificate. The provision will start from the ongoing academic year itself.

