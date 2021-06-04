NIOS Class 12 Exams Cancelled, Results Based on "Objective Criteria"

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will declare the class 12 exams without holding any exams. Following the suit of CBSE and CISCE, now NIOS too has cancelled class 12 exams, earlier class 10 exams were scrapped. Over 1.75 lakh students were to appear for NIOS exams this year. Since there will be no final exams, the students will get their results based on “objective criteria".

“Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon," NIOS said in an official statement.

The exams were scheduled to be held in June which now stand cancelled. The rule will be applicable for both theory and practical exams. The NIOS in an official notice said that it will “devise well-defined objective criteria for assessment in a time-bound manner". The decision to cancel exams has been announced in the lines of CBSE and the criteria too is expected to be on the same lines. For CBSE, a 12-member committee has been set up which will give its final decision regarding the result criterion in 10 days.

If a student will not be satisfied with the marks given to them on the basis of the assessment criterion decided by the NIOS, they will be given a chance to appear for the exam in on-demand mode later. For those who opt for the written exam at a later stage, the marks obtained in the written test will be considered final.

