NIOS Classes 10, 12 Admit Card Released at nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for Classes 10 and 12 theoretical and practical examinations on its official website. According to the NIOS notification, practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12 are being held from January 12 to January 25, 2021, and theoretical examinations from January 22 to February 15, 2021.

As per NIOS, the students who have registered for the examinations in January and February 2021 and have also paid the examination fee for the public examination of January/February 2021will be able to download their exam hall tickets. NIOS admit card 2020-21 can be downloaded from the official website - nios.ac.in.

According to the datasheet of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams released by the National Institute of Open Schooling, the exams of both classes will be held between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm, in the afternoon shift. Theoretical examination and practical exam will be held in the same regional centers, where the candidate had registered during admission. These exams were earlier scheduled to be held in October-November 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NIOS 2020-21 examination was postponed.

NIOS 2020-21Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official websiteStep 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads,"Public Examination Hall Ticket January / February 2021"Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screenStep 4: Enter your credentials- ID, password, and loginStep 5: NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.Step 6: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

NIOS 2020-21 Results

The result of the NIOS 2020-21examination is likely to be declared six weeks after the last date of the tests. Mark sheets, provisional mark sheets, and migration cum transfer certificates will be issued directly to successful candidates through their respective regional centers. Candidates can check the official website of NIOS for more related details.