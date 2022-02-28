NIOS 10th, 12th Board Exams to Begin from April 4, Datesheet Out

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the theory exams for secondary and senior secondary courses from April 4. The detailed datesheet has been released at the official websites — nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in. The exams will begin with Sanskrit for senior secondary students and with Hindustani Sangeet for secondary students.

As per the official website, the candidates can download the hall ticket from the NIOS website. The results will be declared 6 weeks after the last date of exam. The board will issue the marksheet and provisional certificate to those who clear the exam.

NIOS class 10, 12 registrations began on January 1. Those who had registered or appeared in the October-November 2021 exam were also allowed to apply from January 16 to 31 without a late fee for the April exams. “Dear Learners, You can now submit the exam fee online for Public Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April 2022 session. Kindly visit https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/registration/exam. Please read the instructions carefully before submitting the exam fee," NIOS had said earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.