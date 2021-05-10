NIOS Extends Deadline to Pay Fee for June 2021 Exams

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the last date to submit exam fee for secondary and senior secondary courses. The fee submission window will now remain open till May 15. The fee is for students who wish to appear for NIOS June 2021 exams.

Recently, the NIOS had said that it might reconsider the exam dates for secondary and senior secondary exams. NIOS had in April said, “in view of the prevailing situation due to COVID19 pandemic across the country and also taking into account the safety and well being of learners, NIOS is keeping a close watch on the situation for the schedule of June 2021 exams." The situation will be reviewed on May 20.

Meanwhile, for students of classes 10 and 12, the open school is disseminating lectures through DTH channels. From 2 pm to 5 pm daily, different experts teach related topics to students. The service offered under PMeVidya is aimed at students who do not have access to the internet and are unable to attend online classes during the pandemic.

Last year Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal held a review meeting in which he had asked for strengthening the examination mechanism at NIOS. He had directed NIOS officials to align their syllabus with NCERTs. Among several suggestions was to create a dashboard which would sustain detailed information and contacts of all centers across the country.

