Cancel Board Exams, Students Ask Shashi Tharoor, He Replies 'I Sympathize but..'

Claiming that they were not taught properly, a section of students turned to Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor for help. Students claimed that it is unfair to hold offline board exams and demanded alternatives including online exams, internal assessments, or the cancelation of board exams.

In one of the tweets, students said, “we are not taught to be prepared for boards. This is really unfair for the online batch. They are telling us to directly prepare without any preparation for the offline board exam."

Demanding cancelation of board exams for state boards as well as NIOS, the student wrote further, “Government is not paying attention, we are struggling…We need a fair decision to be made." She further added, “the teachers have had net problems. We have lost touch with writing. We do not have necessary books or notes."

Claiming that it was the problem of many students and not just her, she asked Tharoor to intervene and said, “students are deeply under stress." Many students agreed with her and highlighted their concerns to Tharoor.

Our education minister of Maharashtra says online exam aren’t possible because a lot of students in Maharashtra don’t have a proper phone with good internet connectivity, then how will she explain 2 years of online lecture? #InternalAssessmemtForAll2022— Yashik (@ImHopium) March 7, 2022

Another student wrote, “Our education minister of Maharashtra says online exams aren’t possible because a lot of students in Maharashtra don’t have a proper phone with good internet connectivity, then how will she explain 2 years of online lecture?"

Replying to students, Tharoor said, “I sympathise with the problem but what’s the solution? If exams are not held won’t the students lose a year?"

As someone who has to self study, I’ll tell you that even if we do write offline exams we still might lose a year. Why? Cause that’s how much pressure is on us. In NIOS board, they didn’t reduce any syallabus. We had to self study with no offline classes. No teachers to guide us.— Tri⁷ (@triloveskoo) March 6, 2022

This, however, did not stop students who continue to plea their case in what seems to be a digital protest to raise their demands.

Most of our syallabus is incomplete and honestly no matter how hard we try it feels like we can’t complete the whole syallabus in such less time. We asked for syallabus reduction but got no reply. At this point I just wanna get done with this cause it’s too much to handle.— Tri⁷ (@triloveskoo) March 6, 2022

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancelation of board exams, however, the SC had dismissed the plea claiming that such pleas give false hope to students. This plea is ill-advised and premature. Authorities are yet to decide the rules and dates. If the decision is not in consonance with rules then it is open to challenge,”

