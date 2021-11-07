NIOS Postpones DEIEd, Vocational Courses Exams

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will now conduct the public exam of vocational courses and DEIEd (offline) October/November 2021 session in December/January 2022. The registrations are currently open and interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website of NIOS at voc.nios.ac.in.

“Registration for Public exam of Vocational courses and D. El.Ed. (Offline) for Oct/Nov 2021 to be conducted In Dec 2021/Jan 2022 is open on https://voc.nios.ac.in," the institute tweeted.

The online registration process began on November 1 and will continue till November 20 without a late fee. Candidates can also apply from November 21 to 25 with a late fee of Rs 100 while those who apply between November 26 to 30 will have to pay a consolidated late fee of Rs 1500.

Also read| NIOS Vocational Course, DElEd Registrations Begin Today at sdmis.nios.ac.in

NIOS vocational courses, DEIEd exam registrations: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIOS courses

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration for Vocational, D.El.Ed courses (offline)’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Register using your email ID and set a password

Step 4: Log in using your registration details. Fill the application form using the required details

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the application form for future reference

Read| CBSE Term-1 OMR Sheets to Have Space for Writing too, Know How to Appear for Board Exams

“All the Regional Director may note for compliance and also directed to intimate to the concerned AVIs for submitting Examination Fee of Vocational Examination and D. El. Ed. (offline) within the stipulated’ time only through online mode. No offline fee will be accepted. The Regional Director is requested. to upload the Notification on the Regional Centre website and also issue Press Release in the 1oca1 dailies. For details about Examination Fee, please visit NIIS website (www.nios.ac.in, voc.nios.ac.in)," the official notice read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.