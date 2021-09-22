NIOS Practical Exam Admit Cards Released: How to Download, Important Instructions

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued the admit cards for October-November 2021 practical exams for secondary and senior secondary classes. The students who have paid the examination fee for the practicals can download the hall ticket from the official website nios.ac.in. They will be required to enter their registered login credentials like enrollment number/user name and password/date of birth to access their NIOS admit card.

According to the official statement, only those candidates can download the hall ticket who have paid the exam fee and their photograph is available with NIOS. In case, a student’s hall ticket is not generated due to a missing photo, they can contact their regional centre immediately.

NIOS practical exam 2021 hall ticket: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of NIOS student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in/auth

Step 2: You will be redirected to a fresh page, enter the registration details such as username and password

Step 3: Next, click on the link to download the Public Exam hall ticket (practical) for October - November 2021 session

Step 4: The NIOS admit card will be opened in the next window.

Step 5: View and download it in PDF format and take a printout

Students must note that it is mandatory to carry a copy of the NIOS 2021 admit cards to the allotted exam centres for entry. No examinees will be given entry to exam premises without admit card.

The NIOS practical exam is scheduled to begin from September 27 to October 12 for both secondary and senior secondary classes. The result is likely to be announced after six weeks after the last exam, as per the official notice.

