NIOS Public Exam Results April 2022 for Class 10, 12 Declared

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared NIOS public exam result April 2022 for Classes 10, 12. The NIOS result for secondary Class 10 and senior secondary Class 12 exam conducted in October-November 2022 is now available on the official site of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.

Students will be able to request for NIOS result 2023 of Class 10, 12 correction within 30 days from the date of result declaration. The board declared the NIOS result 2023 Class 10th, Class 12th on January 20, 2023.

Students will be able to apply for NIOS result correction by applying Rs 50. For result related queries, send email to result@nios.ac.in, the official notice read.

NIOS public exam results: How to check NIOS public exam result 2022?

Step 1. Students will be able to download the NIOS result 10th, 12th by following the steps given below.

Step 2. Visit the NIOS official website, results.nios.ac.in.

Step 3. Click on the NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 link

Step 4. Enter the enrollment number and captcha code.

Step 5. NIOS 10th, 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and save it for future reference.

Select the subject for which you want to apply NIOS result 2022 correction. After selecting the subject, select the type of result correction available for the students: 1. Practical marks not included in the result 2. TMA marks not included in the result 3. TOC marks not included in the result 4. Marked ABSENT in Theory

