NIOS Recruitment: Applications Invited for 115 Vacancies, Last Date October 10

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown hit the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of people. While many took pay cuts, several people lost their jobs. Now, with some signs of improvement, government and non-government organisations have also announced new job openings.

The National Institute of Open School (NIOS) has also floated recruitment notices for various positions including stenographer and director.

According to the notice floated by the NIOS, applicants can apply for various positions online. The last date to submit their applications is October 10, 2021. To apply, an applicant will have to visit the NIOS website https://www.nios.ac.in/.

According to the NIOS notice, applications for a total of 115 vacancies have been invited. The 115 vacancies in the NIOS are for Group A, B and C category posts. The notice also states that an applicant can only apply for only one post. Eligible candidates will be selected based on written and skill tests.

Vacancy Details

Director- 01

Joint Director- 01

Assistant Director- 01

Account Officer- 01

Academic Officer- 01

Research and Evaluation Officer- 01

Section Officer- 07

Assistant Engineer- 01

Hindi Officer- 01

Assistant Audit Officer- 01

EDP Supervisor- 37

Junior Engineer- 01

Assistant- 04

Stenographer- 03

Junior Assistant- 36

Salary

Director - Pay Matrix Level-13, 123100-215900/-

Deputy Director - Pay Matrix Level-12, 78800-209200/-

Assistant Director - Pay Matrix Level-11, 67700-208700/-

Account Officer – Pay Matrix Level-11, 67700-208700/-

Academic Officer - Pay Matrix Level-11, 67700-208700/-

Hindi Officer- Pay Matrix Level-07, .44900-142400/-

Assistant Audit Officer- Pay Matrix Level-07, .44900-142400/-

EDP Supervisor- Pay Matrix Level-06, 35400-112400/-

Junior Engineer- Pay Matrix Level-06, 35400-112400/-

Assistant- Pay Matrix Level-04, 25500-81100/-

Stenographer – Pay Matrix Level-04, 25500-81100/-

Junior Assistant – Pay Matrix Level-02, 1900 –63200/-

