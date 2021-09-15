NIOS Recruitment: From Director to Stenographer Apply for 115 Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.25 Lakh

The National Institute of Open School (NIOS) has invited applications for various positions including stenographer and director. The application process is on and the last date to submit their applications is October 10. To apply, an applicant will have to visit the NIOS website www.nios.ac.in.

The 115 vacancies in the NIOS are for Group A, B and C category posts. The notice also states that an applicant can only apply for only one post. Eligible candidates will be selected based on written and skill tests.

NIOS Recruitment 20212: Vacancy Details

Director- 01

Joint Director- 01

Assistant Director- 01

Account Officer- 01

Academic Officer- 01

Research and Evaluation Officer- 01

Section Officer- 07

Assistant Engineer- 01

Hindi Officer- 01

Assistant Audit Officer- 01

EDP Supervisor- 37

Junior Engineer- 01

Assistant- 04

Stenographer- 03

Junior Assistant- 36

NIOS Recruitment 2021: Salary

The salary paid would vary as per the job profile. For the post of director, candidates will be paid in the range of Rs 1,23,100- Rs 2,15,900. Those hired as deputy directors will get pay in the range of Rs 78,800- Rs 2,09,200.

For assistant director, account officer, and academic officer posts, the salary will be in the range of Rs 1,67,700-2,08,700.

Those hired as Hindi officer and assistant audit officer will be paid in the range of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

For the post of EDP supervisor, junior engineer posts, the salary is in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. Candidates hired for the post of assistant wil be paid Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

Stenographer – Pay Matrix Level-04, 25500-81100. Junior assistants will be paid in the range of Rs 2, 1900 – Rs 63,200.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here