NIOS Releases Date Sheet for Class 10, 12 Board Exams; Check Schedule Here

NIOS Exam Schedule 2020-21 | The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams. The theory papers for both the classes will start on January 22, 2021 and end on February 15, 2021. The exams will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Those who have registered for the NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams can download the date sheet by visiting at nios.ac.in. Students can find the link for the date sheet on the homepage of the NIOS website.

The NIOS has also put out schedule for the practical exams, which will commence from January 14, 2021 and concludes on January 25. The NIOS has clarified that there will no change in dates of exams.

Candidates have to download admit cards from the NIOS website for appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board exams. No candidate will be allowed to sit for NIOS Class 10 and 12 board exams without admit cards.

Hall ticket will carry details like name and father’s name of candidates, name and address of exam venue, schedule of papers and important instructions. Before appearing for exams, candidates are advised to read instructions printed on the admit card carefully. The exams will be held following COVID-19 guidelines.

In case of any discrepancy in details mentioned on the hall ticket, candidates should immediately contact the officials concerned.

The practical exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held at respective regional centres of candidates where they enrolled for admission.

As the practical exams will be conducted in small batches, students are advised to contact the centre superintendent well in advance before the commencement of exams.

The results of exams will likely be declared six weeks after the last date of the examination. However, the NIOS will not entertain queries about the actual date of result.

Students will get marksheets, provisional certificates and migration-cum transfer certificates directly through their regional centres.