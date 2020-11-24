NIOS Releases Tentative Dates for Class 10, 12 Exams at nios.ac.in, Check Details Here

The National Institute Of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the tentative dates for Class 10 and 12 exams on its official website https://nios.ac.in/. According to the official notification, NIOS October 2020 Public Examination is scheduled to be conducted in the month January-February. NIOS will release the secondary and senior secondary classes exam date sheet soon on the official website.

NIOS has also started the process for registration and payment of fees for the secondary examinations. Candidates interested in appearing for the NIOS October 2020 exam for secondary and senior secondary classes can get themselves registered by December 10 without any late fee. A late fee of Rs 100 per subject students will be imposed if the registration process is completed by December 15. In case students miss this deadline, they can still complete the registration by December 21 with a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500.

Candidates are advised to submit exam fee within the stipulated date and time. Candidates are required to note that NIOS registration fee can be submitted through online mode only.

Candidates can read the complete notification at nios.ac.in.

NIOS has also announced the admission to Secondary and senior secondary classes for 2020-21 session. Students can apply for the NIOS admission 2020 at sdmis.nios.ac.in or through NIOS app available on the Android Playstore. NIOS offers admission to 35 subjects, including 18 languages in secondary classes. A total of 41 subjects, including 12 languages, are offered in senior secondary classes. The admission to more than 103 vocational courses including Agriculture, Engineering & Technology, Health & paramedical, Home science & Hospitality and Computers & IT is also offered by the NIOS.

Students applying for NIOS admission 2020 for the secondary class will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,800 for five subjects and Rs 720 for each additional subject. For Senior secondary class, the admission fee is Rs 2,000 for five subjects.