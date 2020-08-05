NIOS Result 2020: NIOS Class 12 Result Declared at nios.ac.in; How to Check

NIOS Result 2020 | The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced NIOS 12th Result 2020 at 5 pm. The NIOS Class 12 Result 2020 has been released on the board’s official website at nios.ac.in. All students are advised to check scores using their NIOS admit cards.

The examinations for NIOS Open School Class 12 students were scheduled to be held in the months of March and April but the same couldn't be conducted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the Supreme Court had asked the board officials to cancel the examination and announce the results by August 7. Now, the result will be announced based on the marks average marks obtained in the last examination.

NIOS Class 12 Results 2020: Here's how to ceck scores -