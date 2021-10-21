NIOS Students Demand Exam Cancellation Due to Heavy Rains

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 will begin from November 12 and continue till December 15. Amid the Uttarkhand and Kerals rains, students have been demanding cancellation of the exams.

Not just rains, several students also claim that they have not received any books nor reading materia. Those under the age of 18 who have not been vaccinated also demanded the exams be cancelled. Students have taken to social media platform Twitter to put forth their grievances with the hashtags #cancelOctoberexam2021 and #cancelinterexams. They have also pointed that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and amid the possibility of a third wave, it is not feasible to hold exams offline.

Students did not attend tuition for examination during the pandemic plus no reduction of syllabus like other boards. Request you to please cancel October exam#cancelOctoberexam2021 #Nios— Lipika Hazra (@lipika_hazra) October 15, 2021

#cancelOctoberexam20211. No books2. No class3. No syllabus reduce no mcq pattern question #NIOS students are puppets to you?Do u have your family members? We don’t have risk or life to live?Students are nit vaccinated how it’s possible to appear exam? @anubha1812 @ANI .— Nawaaz Aalam (@NawaazAalam) October 20, 2021

Every student is important and every life is important… NIOS should have mercy for them— Milap Gupta (@supportmilap) October 11, 2021

NIOS had cancelled the board exams for both classes 10 and 12 last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 1.75 lakh students had registered for the exam. They were then assessed through an alternative mode. “Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon," NIOS had said in its official statement.

Earlier, NIOS had said that it will be offering board exams online from 2022. The board has 40 lakh learners and around five lakh candidates sit for the final exams every year. NIOS is the only education board in the country that delivers secondary and senior secondary education in 14 languages. However, due to the Covid-19 situation, it could not conduct its board exams in both 2021 and 2020.

