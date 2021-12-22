NIOS Theory Exam Dates Announced for Vocational Courses, DElEd to Begin on January 3

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Tuesday announced that the exam schedule of the theory exams for vocational and Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) courses will begin on January 3. The complete date sheet of the exam is available on the official websites at nios.ac.in and voc.nios.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card from December 24 onwards. NIOS, in its official notice, has asked all the regional directors to upload the date sheet of the vocational courses theory exam at the regional centre websites.

“The NIOS Theory Exam for January 2022 for Vocational Courses and D. El. Ed. (Offline J & K) is scheduled from 3rd January 2022 to 12th January 2022. The date sheet of Theory Exam is available on NIOS website http://nios.ac.in & http://voc.nios.ac.in," the institute tweeted.

NIOS was earlier set to conduct the vocational courses and DEIEd exams in October/November 2021 session but later it to January 3 although the exact reason is not known. The online registration process for these exams began on November 1 and continued till November 20 without a late fee.

NIOS has made some to the results of the board exams 2022. It had earlier announced that in place of three documents for the final results, it will now create one. Earlier candidates were provided with a NIOS mark sheet, provisional certificate, and final pass certificate. Now, NIPS will be issuing a single result document that will be the marks statement-cum-certificate. The provision for the marks statement-cum-certificate will begin from the ongoing academic year.

