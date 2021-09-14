NIOS to Begin Practical Exams from September 27 for Classes 10, 12

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the date for holding the practical examination for secondary and senior secondary courses on September 27. The exams will begin on September 27 and continue till October 12.

The biology, geography, home science, and painting practicals will be held between September 27 and October 1, while the practical exam for physics, environment science, physical education, chemistry, and yoga will start on October 3 and end on October 7. The examination for mass communication, computer science, data entry operations, and library is set to start from October 8 and go on till October 12.

The candidates have also been informed that they will mandatorily require a hall ticket for appearing in the exam. Those who fail to produce the document will not be permitted to sit for the paper. The admit card will also be released on the official website a few days ahead of the examination.

As per the official notification, NIOS will be declaring the result of the practical exams six weeks after the last exam is held. However, it must be noted that the notification does not mention any particular date on which the results will be out. It has also been stated that the organisers will not be taking queries related to the date of result declaration.

All candidates will be divided into batches for the exam. The size of the batch will depend upon the size of the laboratory at the given centre. The students have also been advised to cross-check the details mentioned on all official documents and on their admit card. The information should match and there should be no discrepancy in personal details. The NIOS has also mentioned in the notification that thedate of examination will now remain unchanged. All further information related to the exam will be made available on NIOS website.

