NIOS Classes 10, 12 Board Exams From April 6

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the theory exams for classes 10 and 12 is likely to begin from April 6, the open board announced. The exams will be held in the offline mode at Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government, private schools affiliated with CBSE, or state boards including the accredited institutions (study centre) of NIOS.

The institute has requested principals of the schools to apply for NIOS exam centres online at the official website at exams.nios.ac.in. The portal is now open for exam centre registration and bank acceptance performa has been done away from this exam, the official notice read.

NIOS conducts public exam twice a year — on April- May, and October-November. “The next NIOS Public (Theory) Exam for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is likely to be commenced from 06.04.2022. The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for NIOS exam centres online through URL : https://exams.nios.ac.in.," NIOS tweeted.

NIOS has begun the registrations for the class 10, 12 public exams on January 1 for candidates to register. The applications can be done at the official website nios.ac.in to register. The registration will continue till January 31 while the exams are scheduled to be held during April-May this year. The exam fee can be paid online.Those who had registered or appeared in the October-November 2021 exam can apply from January 16 to 31 without a late fee for the April-May exams.

“Dear Learners, You can now submit the exam fee online for Public Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April 2022 session. Kindly visit https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/registration/exam. Please read the instructions carefully before submitting the exam fee," NIOS said.

