NIOS to Issue Single Result Document to Replace Marksheet, Provisional & Final Certificates

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday announced that in place of three documents with one. The NIOS will now be issuing a single result document that will be the marks statement-cum-certificate. Earlier candidates were provided with an NIOS marksheet, provisional certificate, and final pass certificate.

The provision will start from the ongoing academic year it self. Making the announcement, NIOS said that candidates who have appeared for the October -November 2021 exams will get a single result document.

Read| NIOS Board Exams 2022 to Start From January 4, Registration to opens on December 6

NIOS will issue Marks statement-cum-Certificate as a single Result Document in place of 03 separate documents i.e Marks Statement, Provisional Certificate & Final Pass Certificate to all successful learners from Oct-Nov 2021 examination. For details pl see the notification.@ANI pic.twitter.com/gBncRgBDcu— NIOS (@niostwit) December 10, 2021

In the new document, marks statement-cum-certificate the word ‘pass’ will appear in case the learner is fulfilling the passing criteria else four crosses will appear. In case of improvement, the same document will be issued indicating PASS ‘Appeared for Improvement’. This will also be applicable for any previous students applying for duplicate or correction in the document as well.

The institute will issue transfer-cum-migration certificates separately to the successful learners.

This is one of the many transforming decisions. NIOS is also considering offering online options to board examinees. The board has 40 lakh learners and around five lakh candidates sit for the final exams every year. Apart from online exams, NIOS has also launched the first of its kind virtual school that will not only have online classes but also practical classes, resource materials via its digital library, and self-learning materials to be made available in audio and video mode.

Meanwhile, NIOS will be conducting the on-demand examination for its secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) courses from January 4 onwards. The ODEs will be conducted at NIOS headquarters and specific Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.