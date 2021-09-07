NIOS to Offer Board Exams Online from 2022, Launches Virtual School

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be offering board exams online from 2022. The board has 40 lakh learners and around five lakh candidates sit for the final exams every year.

The decision to hold online exams was taken after considering the current pandemic situation. There is no clarity as to when the situation will normalise, hence the assessment process will go online along with virtual classes, Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh, director (academics) of NIOS told TOI. The exams will be conducted in the remote proctored mode, he added.

However, due to the digital divide, NIOS is not ruling out the option of offline exams. NIOS claims that it aims at reaching out to the unreached thus both online and offline options will be available to students.

Apart from online exams, NIOS has also launched the first of its kind virtual school that will not only have online classes but also practical classes, resource materials via its digital library, and self-learning materials to be made available in audio and video mode.

NIOS is also the only education board in the country that delivers secondary and senior secondary education in 14 languages. However, due to the Covid-19 situation, it could not conduct its board exams in both 2021 and 2020.

“Handholding of the learners used to be done through personal contact programmes in study centres. Due to the pandemic, personal contact programmes could not happen. Now, on the dynamic virtual schooling platform, students can not only access the learning content but can ask questions to the mentor who will be in a position to clarify the doubts," Singh was quoted as saying by TOI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here