NIOS Vocational Course, DElEd Registrations Begin Today at sdmis.nios.ac.in

The registration process for the vocational courses and DElEd (diploma in elementary education) at the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will begin from November 1. Learners will have to complete the online registration process on or before November 20. Candidates can also apply till November 30 but with a late fee. The offline examination of the vocational courses and DElEd for October-November will be conducted in December 2021 and January 2022.

NIOS Oct-Nov exams 2021: How to register

Step 1. Log on to the official website of NIOS

Step 2. Click on the link for NIOS Oct-Nov Exam 2021 registration (once it gets live on November 1)

Step 3. Fill in the form with all the required details and attach soft copies of documents (where asked)

Step 4. Cross-check the information entered before submitting the application.

Step 5. Pay the registration fee through the online mode

Step 6. Now, download the registration confirmation page and save it offline for future use

NIOS Oct-Nov exams 2021: Application fee

Learners registering between November 21 and November 25 will have to pay a late fee of Rs 100 per subject. Further, the late payment for applications submitted between November 26 and 30 will have a consolidated late fee of Rs 1500 per learner. The application fees in any case will have to be paid only through online mode.

Meanwhile, earlier, NIOS had released the date sheet for the public examination of classes 10 and 12. The examinations are slated to begin from November 11 for overseas learners and from November 12 for all Indian learners. Many students have demanded cancellation of the exams and complaint that they are under 18 years of age and not vaccinated. They also claimed that many did not receive study material.

