NIOS Vocational Courses 2021: Candidates Can Apply For Re-evaluation of Answer Scripts

The National Institute of Open Schooling has opened applications for the re-evaluation of the vocational courses 2021.

As per an official statement by NIOS, “Now learners can apply for Recheck/Re-evaluation for the Vocational result declared recently. Learners who appeared in examination of NIOS vocational courses are eligible to apply for recheck /re-evaluation of their answer scripts till 15 May 2021."

Candidates can also visit projects.nios.ac.in/result/home/recheck for further information. They can apply for re-evaluation by entering their enrollment number.

Now learners can apply for Recheck/Re-evaluation for the Vocational result declared recently. Learners who appeared in examination of NIOS vocational courses are eligible to apply for recheck /re-evaluation of their answer scripts till 15 May 2021.Visit https://t.co/DqJqw0h3T8 pic.twitter.com/ALkc8oRTVt— NIOS (@niostwit) April 30, 2021

Regarding the June 2021 examinations, NIOS had said that a decision will be taken by May 2021 keeping the safety and well being of students in mind.

“In view of the prevailing situation due to covid-19 pandemic across the country and also taking in account the safety and well being of the Learners, the NIOS is keeping close watch on the situation for the schedule of June 2021 Examinations,” read a statement from NIOS.

NIOS students had demanded their exams be postponed or cancelled, on the lines of the central and state education boards. https://projects.nios.ac.in/result/home/recheck

