NIPER JEE 2021 Registration Deadline Extended, Exam Postponed

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) has extended the last date to apply for the entrance exam - NIPER JEE 2021 - till May 15. The exam is conducted to enroll students into the institute’s various masters and PhD programmes.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 5 but has now it has been postponed. The new date will be announced soon.

The NIPER Joint Entrance Examination will be a computer-based test. Following the selection of a candidate through the online test, a group discussion and interview will be held through email for both the masters and the PhD programmes. Joint counselling will also be held after which selected candidates will get the date for the orientation and commencement of classes.

By taking the NIPER JEE, candidates can get admission in various postgraduate and doctorate level courses such as MS pharma, MBA pharma offered by various campuses of NIPER.

The institute has branches across India in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Rae Bareli and Sas Nagar. The NIPER Joint Entrance Exam 2021 is being conducted by the Hyderabad branch.

