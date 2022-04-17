NIPER JEE Application Process Begins at niperhyd.ac.in, Exam on June 12

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has begun the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 registrations at the official website — niperhyd.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by May 3. The exam will be held on June 12. The information brochure for masters, PhD and integrated PhD-PG courses has also been released along with the online application forms.

NIPER JEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIPER JEE and click on the ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 2: Click on the application form link

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Save, download and take a printout of the filled application form for future use

Also read| JEE Advanced 2022 Postponed, IIT Entrance Now in August

NIPER JEE 2022: Application fees

Advertisement

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, physically handicapped and NRI category will have to pay Rs 3,000. For SC and ST candidates, they will have to pay Rs 1,500.

The exam authorities will release the NIPER JEE 2022 admit card few days prior to the exam. It will consist of the exam time, date, address, subject names for which candidates will be giving the exam, etc. Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the admit card to the exam hall as without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Read| NID DAT 2022 Mains to be Conducted in Hybrid Mode

NIPER JEE 2022: Exam Pattern

NIPER JEE 2022 will be held in a computer-based test mode for a duration of two hours. The exam will consist of 200 multiple choice questions. Each question will carry one mark. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for very wrong attempt. The medium of exam is English. The exam is held every year for admission to MPharm, MS (Pharm), MTech (Pharm), MBA (Pharm) and PhD courses in pharmaceutical and biological sciences disciplines.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.