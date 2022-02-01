NIPER Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 20 Non-faculty Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Hyderabad has invited applications to fill various non-faculty vacant posts through open competition. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NIPER — niperhyd.edu.in. The last date to submit the application is March 2.

The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill up 20 vacant posts of scientist/technical supervisor, administrative officer, technical assistant (computer section), accountant, junior Hindi translator, receptionist cum telephone operator, and storekeeper among others.

NIPER Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The required educational qualification, experience, and pay scale vary for the different posts. Candidates must have cleared graduation or postgraduation along with relevant work experience. Those applying for the post of junior technical assistant must have cleared class 12 with science subject.

Age limit: The age limit for the scientist/technical supervisor grade-I post is 40 years and for the junior technical assistant post is 27 years. For the rest of the posts, the age limit is 35 years. However, the probation period (if any) will be of two years for each post.

NIPER Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIPER and open the career page

Step 2: Now, look for ‘Non-Faculty (Staff) Recruitment’ and click apply

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details and upload the required documents to complete the application form

Step 4: Proceed to pay the fee for the application form

Step 5: After paying the fee, a pdf will be generated which candidates have to keep with them for future use

Step 6: The applicants are advised to visit the website for further updates regarding the recruitment process

NIPER Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The fee is Rs 500 for each post. However, female candidates and PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

NIPER Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of any criteria as may be decided by the institute. The further selection process may include test(s)/interview. Call letters and other correspondence for attending the test, skill test, or interview will be sent to the shortlisted candidates through email only.

