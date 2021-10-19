Nippon Paint, RCME Launches Art Competition for School Children

Nippon Paint in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Madras East (RCME) has launched an art competition for school children from across India. The contest is categorised into three age groups — less than 8 years, 8 - 12 years, and 12 - 16 years.

The theme for the art competition is ‘Colour Your Dreams.’ The sub-theme for children less than 8 years is ‘If I were a cartoon character/ Under the Sea/ Ambition’, for 8 to 12 years, it is ‘My dream world/ Safe world/ Reduce reuse recycle’ and for 12 to16 years, its ‘Water is life/ Healthy world/ Indian tradition form.’

The interested students will have to upload their entries at the official portal of RCME at rcme.org or send through courier by October 31 along with an application fee of Rs 250.

The registration cost would be used for a service project proposed by RCME- E-Shala, which will be the provision of digital school infrastructure impacting 1, 00,000 underprivileged students. Interested children can wish to pay a higher nomination fee.

The Indian Institute of Architects (Tamil Nadu Chapter) would do the first round of judgment on the city-wise artworks based on their artistic and creative merit. Shortlisted winners would be chosen and a panel of eminent judges will make the final judgment. The final winners across categories will be announced on 14 November and felicitated at an award ceremony later.

The winning entries will be displayed on prominent walls as part of the Greater Chennai project. In addition, cash prizes will be distributed as well.

Speaking about the art competition, Mahesh Anand, President, Nippon Paint India (Decorative Division) says the proceeds of the competition will impact more than 1 lakh, underprivileged students.

Srinivasa Rao, President, RCME, said, “The Art competition for school Children is a part of our initiative to fund our education project - E-Shala (providing school infrastructure -smart classrooms, language learning and Dyslexia training for NGO schools for underprivileged)."

