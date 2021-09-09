NIRF 2021: AIIMS Delhi Best Medical College in India, Check List of Top 25

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is the best medical institute in the country followed by PGIMER and Chandigarh Medical College, Vellore, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021 released today by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Last year also, AIIMS Delhi bagged the top rank with 90.69 scores followed by PGIMER, and Christian Medical College Vellore at second and third rank, respectively.

The NIRF is the annual Indian ranking that rates various institutes based on the parameters set by the organization includes the best colleges in the fields of engineering, medical, and MBA, including the top universities.

NIRF 2021: Best Medical Colleges

Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Chandigarh Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow

NIRF 2020: Best Medical Colleges

According to the NIRF ranking 2020, here are the top 15 medical colleges in the country:

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi: Score – 90.69

Rak 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh: Score – 80.06

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore: Score – 73.56

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore: Score – 71.35

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow: Score – 70.21

Rank 6: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi: Score – 64.72

Rank 7: Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi: Score – 64.39

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry: Score – 63.17

Rank 9: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal: Score – 62.84

Rank 10: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow: Score – 62.20

Rank 11: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi: Score – 61.58

Rank 12: Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai: Score – 58.84

Rank 13: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai: Score – 57.90

Rank 14: St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru: Score – 57.83

Rank 15: Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh: Score – 56.22

The scores projected for every educational institution are based on NIRF parameters that look at the institution from all aspects. Following are the parameters on which the ranking is based: Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), Perception (PR).

