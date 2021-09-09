NIRF 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Best B-School in India, Again

As per the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021 released today, September 9, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has secured the top position among the management institutes in the country with a score of 83.69. In 2020, as well, IIM Ahmedabad had bagged the first position with a score of 82.75 while in 2019 it was placed at the second position behind IIM Bangalore.

Meanwhile, IIM Bangalore (83.48) and IIM Calcutta (80.04) have been placed in second and third positions, respectively. These two institutes were also placed in the second and third positions in 2020 as well. Here is a list of the top 25 management institutes according to NIRF 2021.

Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 2: IIM Bangalore

Rank 3: IIM Calcutta

Rank 4: IIM Kozhikode

Rank 5: IIT Delhi

Rank 6: IIM Indore

Rank 7: IIM Lucknow

Rank 8: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

Rank 9: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 10: IIT Bombay

Rank 11: Management Development Institute, Haryana

Rank 12: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Rank 13: IIT Madras

Rank 14: IIT Roorkee

Rank 15: IIM Raipur

Rank 16: IIT Kanpur

Rank 17: IIM Tiruchirappalli

Rank 18: IIM Udaipur

Rank 19: S P Jain Institute of Management & Research

Rank 20: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

Rank 21: IIM Ranchi

Rank 22: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

Rank 23: IIM Shillong

Rank 24: Great Lakes Institute of Management

Rank 25: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

The NIRF provides rankings of institutions by assessing the universities on five broad generic groups of parameters. The number one parameter is teaching, learning, and resources, followed by research and professional practice. NIRF also compares the graduation outcomes, along with outreach and inclusivity. The last and final parameter of the ranking framework is perception. Each parameter has a subcategory that has detailed information about the factors that are considered while assessing that particular parameter.

