NIRF 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Best B-School in India, Again

As per the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021 released today, September 9, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has secured the top position among the management institutes in the country with a score of 83.69. In 2020, as well, IIM Ahmedabad had bagged the first position with a score of 82.75 while in 2019 it was placed at the second position behind IIM Bangalore.
Meanwhile, IIM Bangalore (83.48) and IIM Calcutta (80.04) have been placed in second and third positions, respectively. These two institutes were also placed in the second and third positions in 2020 as well. Here is a list of the top 25 management institutes according to NIRF 2021.
Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad
Rank 2: IIM Bangalore
Rank 3: IIM Calcutta
Rank 4: IIM Kozhikode
Rank 5: IIT Delhi
Rank 6: IIM Indore
Rank 7: IIM Lucknow
Rank 8: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
Rank 9: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 10: IIT Bombay
Rank 11: Management Development Institute, Haryana
Rank 12: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Rank 13: IIT Madras
Rank 14: IIT Roorkee
Rank 15: IIM Raipur
Rank 16: IIT Kanpur
Rank 17: IIM Tiruchirappalli
Rank 18: IIM Udaipur
Rank 19: S P Jain Institute of Management & Research
Rank 20: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
Rank 21: IIM Ranchi
Rank 22: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
Rank 23: IIM Shillong
Rank 24: Great Lakes Institute of Management
Rank 25: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
The NIRF provides rankings of institutions by assessing the universities on five broad generic groups of parameters. The number one parameter is teaching, learning, and resources, followed by research and professional practice. NIRF also compares the graduation outcomes, along with outreach and inclusivity. The last and final parameter of the ranking framework is perception. Each parameter has a subcategory that has detailed information about the factors that are considered while assessing that particular parameter.
